Kamaal R Khan witnessed a ‘hriday parivartan’ when he apologized for his wrong prediction for Pathaan. He had been calling the film a box office disaster ever since the first promo was released. The team recently held a media conference in order to celebrate the success but KRK has his focus on Shah Rukh Khan’s kissing remark on co-star Deepika Padukone. Check out his latest tweet that drags Ranveer Singh into the whole matter.

Everyone is very well aware that SRK and DP share a well-knit bond in real life. She made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om and that’s one reason the superstar will always be closest to her heart. They went onto collaborate in movies like Happy New Year and Chennai Express and fans loved their chemistry.

During the Pathaan media interaction, Shah Rukh Khan made a funny remark saying he and Deepika Padukone do not leave an opportunity to kiss each other. “Deepika and mera toh aapko maalum hi hai. Hume toh bas bahana chahiye kiss karne ka, pyaar karne ka toh hum woh karte rahenge. Aap jo sawaal puchenge mai uske haath pe kiss kar dunga, wahi humara jawaab hai.”

But it looks like KRK knows how Deepika Padukone’s husband Ranveer Singh must have felt about it all. His recent tweet reads, “SRK said on camera that he has kissed #DeepikaPadukone many many times. Aur Ye Sunkar #RanveerSingh Ek Dum Kush Ho Gaya. Life Aisi Masaaledar Honi Chahiye!”

SRK said on camera that he has kissed #DeepikaPadukone many many times. Aur Ye Sunkar #RanveerSingh Ek Dum Kush Ho Gaya. Life Aisi Masaaledar Honi Chahiye!🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 2, 2023

Well, not only has Kamaal sensationalized what Shah Rukh Khan said but also unnecessarily dragged Ranveer Singh, which is truly sad!

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan moves on to Jawan. He also has Dunki in the pipeline. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has Project K, The Intern remake and many other films in her kitty.

