Salman Khan is undoubtedly the most wanted bachelor in the entertainment industry. His marital status is the most asked question across the country. There’s no denying that the Dabangg actor enjoys a massive fan following across the globe on and off social media. He often leaves his fans especially females drooling every time he posts a shirtless picture of his chiseled body. Recently, he took everyone by surprise with his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan. However recently, he was trolled by a Pakistani TV reporter while talking about his luxurious gift to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul at their wedding.

Earlier reports were abuzz that the superstar gifted Suniel Shetty’s daughter an Audi worth Rs 1.64 crore while the latter gifted a 50 crore apartment to his daughter and son-in-law. Scroll down for more details.

Recently we come across a viral video that sees Two Pakistani news anchors reporting about the expensive list of gifts that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul received at their wedding from the biggies of Bollywood and the cricket industry. In the same clip, which has surfaced on the web and taken it by storm for all the right reasons, see one of the TV reporters trolling Salman Khan while revealing his gift to the newlyweds.

They begin the clip with Suniel Shetty’s gift to his daughter Athiya and KL Rahul. He later named Salman Khan and said, “Salman Khan, jinki khudh ki shaadi nahi hui hai. Pata nahi honi hai ki nahi honi hai, aur pata nahi inko wapas milega yaa nahi milega. Unhone apne kareebe dost Suniel Shetty ki beti ko mehengi gaadi di hai.” Further, the female anchor goofs up with the price and says 64 lakhs instead of 1 crore and 64 lakhs. She is then seen being trolled by her co-anchor. Watch the video below:

Pakistani be like.. Itne paise bhi hote hai kya!🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ER3MM6WAdh — Amber Zaidi 🇮🇳 (@Amberological) February 1, 2023

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled them. One wrote, “Maana Bikhaari ho, Kamse kam amount to barabar bolo,” while another said, “Agar humne diya hai to vo bhi denge true. Ye Bharat ka culture hai aur pakistan bharat ka hi part tha culturally 100-200 tak koi change aane waala nhi h.”

A third user wrote, “In Pakistan the marriage of the celebrity people is less than equal to the marriage of the ultimate poor background family in India. So We Indians can understand their feelings. In what situation do they face after hearing all this.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this viral video? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

