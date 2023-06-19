Vipul Amrutlal Shah aka Vipul Shah, is one of the versatile directors of Bollywood who has given back-to-back hit films with Akshay Kumar by his side. Vipul’s debut project, Aankhen (2002), marked his first collaboration with Akshay, which later became a huge hit at the box office. Since then, the duo has worked on many projects, including Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), Namastey London (2007) and Action Replayy (2010).

However, after Action Replayy, the duo stopped working abruptly. And now, in a recent interview, Vipul opened up about what went wrong between them and why he stopped working with Akki. Scroll below to get to the scoop.

In an interview with News18, Vipul Shah talked about recalling those days, “When I look back now, I think that it was a very long period when we continuously worked together on a non-stop basis. Then I realised that I need to work with other actors as well and that it would be a good idea for both him and me. That’s when I started venturing out. Working with Akshay became like second nature. So, every time I was writing something or thinking of a subject, it was a natural thing for me to think of him. I started writing my characters keeping in mind Akshay’s style.”

When asked about the reported fallout between them, the director refuted any claim. Vipul Shah said, “There’s no hard feeling. I don’t fight with anybody. I’m a very peace loving and happy person. I’ve never had any fights in my entire career. What happens in the industry is that when you take a break from working with somebody, people assume that something must have transpired and think, ‘Something must have gone wrong, otherwise why wouldn’t they be working together!’ But that’s now how it is.”

Vipul later assured that whenever the time and project are right, he will again collaborate with Akshay Kumar. However, when he was further asked about whether he will be a part of the Aankhen sequel if any day happens, Vipul Shah concluded, “Even if Aankhen 2 is happening, I’m not going to be a part of it. I had given the copyright of the script to the producer. At that time, I wasn’t a producer, I was only the director of the film. And now, I don’t wish to get involved with it.”

Well, what are your thoughts? Will Vipul Shah collaborate with Akshay Kumar any day in the future?

