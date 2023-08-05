Ranveer Singh is one of the most candid Bollywood celebrities out there. The actor is currently basking high on the success of his recently released film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Ranveer revealed how aggressive Vaani Kapoor got while kissing him in the s*x scenes of ‘Befikre’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranveer is a fun co-star to work with, and while filming RARKPH alongside Alia, the duo had so much fun, and we even saw the actor mimicking veteran Dharam Ji during the live media conferences.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, Yash Raj Films shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor starrer Befikre on YouTube. In the clip, Ranveer is teasing co-star Vaani, calling her skeleton, bhukkad and a fire-breathing dragon, and asking her an embarrassing question, “Why do you fart while kissing?”

Watch the video below:

Vaani Kapoor was such a sport throughout the video and laughed off her co-star Ranveer Singh’s trolling. Meanwhile, Befikre was released in 2016 and was directed by Aditya Chopra. The film couldn’t perform great at the box office, but fans loved Ranveer’s chemistry with Vaani on the silver screen.

On the work front, Singh will be next seen in Don 3, which happens to be a successful franchise and the OG film starrer Amitabh Bachchan followed by Shah Rukh Khan in the second instalment.

