Excitement is at a fever pitch as Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated sequel, Indian 2, gears up for a grand theatrical release on July 12. The film, directed by the acclaimed S. Shankar, will hit screens simultaneously in Tamil (Indian 2), Telugu (Bharateeyudu 2), and Hindi (Hindustani 2), offering a nationwide cinematic experience for fans.

Indian 2 is poised to be one of the year’s biggest releases, and early signs are extremely promising. The advance bookings for opening day are showing a phenomenal trend. In just 24 hours, pre-sales have witnessed a massive surge of 151%, jumping from 4.45 crore reported yesterday to a current total of a strong 11.23 crore across all languages. This impressive figure breaks down further, with the Tamil version leading the charge at 4.10 crore, followed by Telugu and Hindi.

This massive growth indicates a groundswell of anticipation for the film. Over 3.07 lakh tickets have already been sold, and nearly 8,156 shows are scheduled across India.

While Indian 2 faces competition from Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira this weekend, it appears to be peaking at the right time. The long-awaited film is generating significant buzz, particularly in its home state of Tamil Nadu. The filmmakers have been actively promoting the movie across all regions to ensure maximum audience engagement.

Box Office Potential:

Early estimates suggest that Indian 2, with its approximate budget of 250 crore, could perform exceptionally well at the box office. At least the strong and rapidly growing advance booking numbers hint at a potentially record-breaking opening weekend. Considering the total collections, including block seats, are reported to be 11.23 crore, the film’s trajectory is incredibly positive.

Indian 2 Controversy and Runtime:

Despite the positive pre-release buzz, Indian 2 has encountered a legal hurdle. A martial arts instructor from Kerala has filed a lawsuit against the film, claiming that techniques he taught Kamal Haasan for the original Indian were used in the sequel without his consent. The case is currently ongoing, with a court hearing scheduled for July 11th.

Other details of Indian 2:

Release Date: July 12th, 2024

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Director: S. Shankar

Producer: Lyca Productions

Starring Cast: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, S. J. Suryah, Bobby Simha

Runtime: 180.04 minutes (3 hours)

