Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 has turned out to be a major disappointment at the worldwide box office, and within a couple of weeks, it’s almost out of theatres. Considering such a disastrous response, it was expected that the magnum opus would appear on OTT prematurely and that’s exactly what happened as an official announcement about its arrival on the small screen has been made. Keep reading to know more!

After the cult success of Indian in 1996, director Shankar and Kamal Haasan reunited for the sequel, which had been in the making for a long. The biggie suffered many delays due to several reasons and finally made it to the big screen on July 12. Due to an uninteresting trailer and music, the film failed to create a good buzz around itself. As a result, it took an underwhelming start.

Poor reviews followed by an underwhelming start spoiled the run of Indian 2, and as of now, it is almost out of theatres. Amid this, Netflix has officially announced its premiere date. Yes, the biggie will be arriving digitally on Netflix, and it’ll be available for streaming starting on August 9.

Interestingly, Indian 2 will be streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada from August 9, and the release date of the Hindi version is not yet known.

Here’s the official post:

Thatha varaaru, kadhara vida poraaru 🔥#Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!#Indian2OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/cJN0JWaprp — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) August 4, 2024

At the worldwide box office, the film has earned over 140 crores gross, and before wrapping up the run, it is expected to reach 150 crores gross.

Meanwhile, for those who don’t know, Indian 2 has a reported budget of 250 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned just a little over 80 crores net at the Indian box office. This means that the biggie is in a deficit of around 170 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: 6 Romance Animes To Binge If You’re A Fan Of Kimi Ni Todoke: From Fruits Basket To Skip And Loafer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News