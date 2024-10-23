The Tamil action drama Vettaiyan was expected to recover losses for Lyca Productions. But the content did not click with the audience, and the Rajinikanth starrer is now dwindling at the box office. The overseas run has concluded, and there’s barely been any growth worldwide in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for day 13 updates!

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is made on a staggering budget of 300 crores. It marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The pre-release hype was massive, and the box office screens were expected to be set on fire. The opening weekend remained good, but the negative word-of-mouth impacted the footfalls starting the first week.

Domestic Box Office Collection

On day 13, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth starrer minted only 2.06 crores net in the domestic market. It witnessed a slight growth compared to 2 crores earned on the second Tuesday. The total box office collection comes to 140.03 crores net in India. Including the taxes, the cumulative sum stands at 165.23 crores gross.

Overseas run concludes?

It looks like the overseas run has come to an end, or Vettaiyan is close to concluding, as there has been no update on day 13. Till the second Tuesday, the international total stood at 81 crores gross.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining the domestic and overseas total, Vettaiyan has made earnings of 246.23 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It is now less than 4 crores away from achieving the 250 crore mark.

There are few more days to mint moolah, post which the Diwali releases will take over and dominate the Indian theatres. All eyes are on the next seven days at the box office.

More about Vettaiyan

The ensemble cast features Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak. The action drama is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions.

The Tamil action drama was released on October 10, 2024, coinciding with Dussehra.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Re-Release Box Office: Only 20 Crores Away From Beating The 2nd Highest Grossing Film Of 2009, Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor To Recreate History?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News