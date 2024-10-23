Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif teamed up in 2009 for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, which was a super hit at the box office. It was the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year globally. The romantic comedy is all set to be re-released in theatres and has a chance of beating the second highest-grosser. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif starrer was reportedly made on a budget of 44 crores. It was a huge success, garnering a whopping 64.60 crores net from the domestic market alone. At the worldwide box office, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani made total earnings of 99.74 crores gross.

Re-Release at the Indian Box Office

There are currently a few options at the Indian box office. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Jigra have both been rejected by the cine-goers. The makers are making the best of the opportunity and re-releasing Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in theatres on October 25, 2024.

Will be competing against Love Aaj Kal

In 2009, 3 Idiots made earth-shattering collections at the Indian box office, becoming the highest-grossing film ever. It was followed by Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone‘s Love Aaj Kal, which was the second-highest grosser of the year with global earnings of 119.51 crores gross.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani only needs 20 crores gross in its kitty to surpass the lifetime earnings of Love Aaj Kal at the worldwide box office. While the hype is decent, it only has time till October 30, 2024, to achieve the milestone. Diwali is arriving with a box office battle between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. So there are possibilities that no other films may get screens in the Hindi language.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Closing Collections (Australia): Becomes 8th Highest Bollywood Grosser, Animal Rules At #1 With 125% Higher Earnings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News