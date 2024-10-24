Rumors have suggested that Pushpa 2 will have paid previews a day before its full-fledged release. Interestingly, the makers confirmed this today. However, they also made it clear that not paid previews but their magnum opus will witness a full-fledged release all across the nation on December 5. Keep reading to learn how this decision benefits this biggie over Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava!

For those who don’t know, the Pushpa sequel was officially announced to be released on December 6, 2024. Another film in the form of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava was announced for the same date. Though Chhaava isn’t as big as the Pushpa sequel, it has the potential to dent Allu Arjun’s film due to Maddock’s goodwill and the concept based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is an intriguing topic already, and as we all know, the teaser of Chhaava has already created ripples due to Vicky Kaushal’s superb transformation. If not in the entire nation, the film has the potential to surprise everyone in selected regions like Maharashtra, which is also crucial for Pushpa 2 as the predecessor did really well in the state.

Now, with Pushpa 2 being preponed to December 5, it has an advantage in the screen count in the Hindi market. So, on December 5, the film will witness its widest possible release, and if word-of-mouth turns out to be good, exhibitors will continue the film with maximum shows despite Chhaava’s release.

Meanwhile, in the other news, there are rumors about Chhaava’s postponement. While there’s no official confirmation from the makers, it is being said that considering the craze of Pushpa 2, the Vicky Kaushal starrer might get pushed ahead in the same month or to the next year.

It’s a no-brainer that, be it south or north, the Allu Arjun starrer will enjoy the maximum showcasing due to its hype, and avoiding a clash with such a biggie seems to be a wise decision.

