Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri were fresh from the success of Stree 2 and Animal, respectively. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been an underperformer at the Indian box office. Surprisingly, the film is not a flop as opposed to the negative word-of-mouth. Scroll below to learn about the returns, collections, and other updates as of day 13.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy-drama was released in theatres on October 11, 2024. The arrival coincided with Diwali, although in a box office clash with Alia Bhatt’s Jigra. But the battle barely mattered as both films struggled due to mixed word-of-mouth.

Box Office Collection Day 13

In the domestic market, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video made earnings of 1 crore on the second Wednesday. It remained on similar lines as day 12, which raked in 1.10 crores in India. The overall box office collection now stands at 35.64 crores.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer was made on a budget of 30 crores. This means that despite the underperformance, it has made returns of 5.64 crores at the box office. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI% comes to around 18.8%.

It would be safe to say that Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a plus affair at the box office, as far as the business is concerned. The disappointment is in terms of the high expectations on the shoulders of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri after their last successful ventures.

The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the man behind the successful Dream Girl. The storyline could not live upto the expectations, despite a powerful supporting cast of Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, Mallika Sherawat, Tiku Talsania, among others.

Only a week left to mint money!

In the Hindi language, a big storm is coming with the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. There will be a huge battle for footfalls, which means it will be a survival of the fittest.

