The industry is up for a high voltage clash between two of the much-awaited threequels from Bollywood, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both biggies are arriving on November 1, and though the screen sharing is yet to be sorted out, it’s guaranteed that both biggies will aim for a big start at the Indian box office. Currently, the Ajay Devgn starrer is looking in the lead, and there’s a strong chance of entering the top 10 openers of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Though Rohit Shetty is coming after a debacle of Cirkus, his and Ajay’s combination is something that can’t go wrong. Also, there’s the advantage of being the third installment of Bollywood’s one of the most popular franchises. Other than that, cameos of Cop Universe’s characters and a reported special appearance of Salman Khan have taken the buzz to the next level.

There’s only one major issue and that’s Laxmi Pujan, which is on November 1. Laxmi Pujan will dent the numbers to some extent, but still, Singham Again’s hype is expected to pull massive footfalls at the Indian box office. It is expected to dominate in the mass centers despite a clash and is in a position of earning over 40 crores net on day 1.

Yes, expectations are much higher from Singham Again, but here, we’re a little conservative as Laxmi Pujan has dented the openings of big films in the past. Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which had the potential of scoring above 50 crores net on day 1, earned 44.50 crores due to the Laxmi Pujan effect.

Still, with a little push, Singham Again will be able to enter the list of top 10 Bollywood openers of all time at the Indian box office. It’ll need to beat Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (40.35 crores) to enter the list. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is at the top with an unprecedented 75 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood openers at the Indian box office:

Jawan – 75 crores Stree 2 – 64.80 crores Animal – 63.80 crores Pathaan – 57 crores War – 53.35 crores Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crores Happy New Year – 44.97 crores Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores Bharat – 42.30 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

