South Indian superstar Ajith Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most nuanced and skilled actors in Indian cinema. The Thunivu actor, one of the biggest superstars of Kollywood, has redefined acting in Indian cinema with his skilled performances. In 1990, Ajith marked his debut as a child artist in the Tamil film ‘En Veedu En Kanavar’ and in 1993, he got his first lead role in the popular romantic drama ‘Amaravathi’.

Ever since then, Ajith Kumar has been working in the industry and has given a number of successful films, including ‘Kadhal Kottai’, ‘Kadhal Mannan’, ‘Kadhal Desam’, ‘Kaadhal Mannan’, ‘Dheena’, ‘Villain’, ‘Citizen’, ‘Mugavari’, ‘Villain’, ‘Vedalam’ and many more. With a huge fan base, the Vaali actor leads a luxurious lifestyle with a net worth of around $25 million i.e. INR 196 crores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ajith Kumar earns more than Rs 2 crores in a month, while his yearly income as an actor is Rs 24 crores. The actor earns a significant amount of money from his films and various brand endorsements. Apart from his acting fees, Ajith reportedly takes home the profit share from his movies. The Vedalam actor is the brand ambassador of several popular brands such as Nescafe, Asian Paints, Royal Stag, and others.

Ajith Kumar charges around Rs 24 to 26 crores per movie and also has several businesses and investments in his name. He is also the co-owner of a popular restaurant in Chennai and has invested in several film production houses. Ajith also owns a production house called Ajith Productions. The actor has personal investments worth Rs 42 crores.

The actor also owns a private jet which is said to be worth Rs. 25 crores. Apart from living in a posh villa in Chennai, Ajith, who has also ventured into motor racing and has competed in the MRF Racing Series (2010) and the JK Racing Asia Series (2011), has a fleet of luxurious automobiles, worth Rs 36 crores. He owns a Lamborghini, worth Rs 34 crores, and BMW 7-Series 740 Li, Aprilia Caponard Bike, BMW S1000 RR bIke, and BMW K1300 S Bike. The bikes cost between 10 to 15 lakhs.

Must Read: Kantara 2: Sequel Led By Rishab Shetty Sees An Unbelievable Hike Of 681% In Budget Compared To Part 1’s 16 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News