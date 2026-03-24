Yash’s Toxic averted a clash with Dhurandhar 2, and safe to say, it was a smart choice. However, Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh decided to face the Bollywood biggie with its release on March 19, 2026. The Telugu action comedy opened to mixed reviews, and it is already a washout at the overseas box office. Scroll below for a detailed day 5 report!

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Overseas Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has collected only 11 crore ($1.17 million) gross at the overseas box office in 5 days. It has collected a total of $738K in North America, while the remaining sum comes from the UAE, the UK, Australia, among other leading circuits.

Mythri Movie Makers‘ Eid 2026 release is facing intense competition from Dhurandhar 2 across leading international circuits such as North America and Australia, among others. The negative word-of-mouth is further spoiling the party, making it difficult for Harish Shankar’s directorial to drive footfalls.

Needless to say, there were massive expectations from the Pawan Kalyan starrer, but it is a complete washout within the first week of its international journey. The overseas breakeven target is reportedly around $3 million, but it has barely crossed the $1 million mark.

More about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The ensemble cast features Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban, among others. It is directed by Harish Shankar and is mounted on a massive budget of 150 crore.

Released on March 19, 2026, the Tollywood action comedy was expected to make the most of the Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa holidays. However, the negative reviews combined with strong competition from Dhurandhar 2 led to its downfall. Another big disappointment for Telugu cinema in 2026 after The Raja Saab.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 5: Beats Dhoom 3, Now The 10th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of All Time!

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