Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 is a force to be reckoned with, worldwide! Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller sequel has entered the 800 crore club, within the first 5 days of its global run. But how is it performing compared to the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, Dangal? Scroll below for a detailed comparison.

Dangal Worldwide Box Office (5 days)

Aamir Khan’s Dangal created a massive storm at the ticket windows. It emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history, collecting 2059.04 crore gross in its lifetime. The highest contribution was from China, where it accumulated a whopping 1300 crore+.

In the first 5 days of its worldwide run, Dangal earned 266.16 crore gross. This includes 155.53 crore net from India, which was around 190 crore, including taxes, back in 2016. The remaining 76.16 crore gross was from the overseas circuits.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5

On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 has clocked another century in the last 24 hours. It earned 627.87 crore in India and 233 crore gross overseas in 5 days. The worldwide collection stands at 860.87 crore. It is now the 12th highest-grossing Hindi film, surpassing Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster Chhaava, which earned 827.06 crore worldwide.

Can Dhurandhar 2 beat Dangal at the worldwide box office?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge may not have the China benefit, but it is roaring loud in every other corner of the world. In 5 days, Ranveer Singh starrer is dominating Aamir Khan‘s blockbuster with 223% higher earnings already. The trends are exceptional; there is no major competition, which means it will continue to dominate the ticket windows for a while.

There are very high chances that Dhurandhar 2 will enter the 2000 crore club worldwide and beat Dangal (2059.04 crore) to rewrite history for Bollywood. It will indeed be a noteworthy milestone to witness at the box office!

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 5: Beats Dhoom 3, Now The 10th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of All Time!

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