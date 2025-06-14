M Sasikumar led Tourist Family is in the last leg of its theatrical run. The Tamil action comedy has reached saturation and is adding only limited footfalls to the ticket windows. Needless to say, it has minted massive profits at the box office. Scroll below for the total collections in 44 days.

Tourist Family Box Office Collections in India

In the last 72 hours, Tourist Family earned only 3 lakhs. The daily earnings have now dropped to 1 lakh. There could be a slight improvement on Saturday and Sunday, but after that, it’s game over for Abishan Jeevinth‘s directorial.

The net collections in India stand at 61.55 crores after 44 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 72.62 crores. It maintained a good total despite competition from Thug Life, Devil’s Double Next Level, Maaman, and other releases, which is a testimony of its success.

Is Tourist Family a hit?

M Sasikumar’s film was made at an estimated cost of only 16 crores. In 44 days, the producers have minted a staggering return on investment of 45.55 crores. When converted into ROI, the profit percentage surges to 284.68%. It will conclude its box office run with the super-hit verdict.

Tourist Family is the second most profitable Tamil film of 2025 after Soori’s Maaman.

Tourist Family vs M Sasikumar’s 2nd highest-grossing film

After 12 long years, M Sasikumar created history as he surpassed the lifetime collections of his highest-grossing film, Kutti Puli. The 2013 action drama had accumulated 18 crores in its lifetime. In comparison, Tourist Family has garnered 242% higher collections. Mind-boggling, isn’t it? The standards are set high for the actor.

Tourist Family Box Office Summary

Budget: 16 crores

India net collection: 61.55 crores

India gross collection: 72.62 crores

ROI: 284.68%

Overseas collection: 15.55 crores

Worldwide collection: 88.17 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sreeleela At Indian Box Office: Less Than 135 Crores Away From Achieving First Significant Milestone In Her Career

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News