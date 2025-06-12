Soori starrer Maaman is now the most profitable Kollywood film of 2025. It is close to completing a month in theatres and will soon wrap up its box office run. Will the action drama surpass the lifetime collections of Veera Dheera Sooran to emerge as the 7th Tamil grosser this year? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much has Maaman earned at the Tamil box office?

The risk was small as Prasanth Pandiyaraj’s directorial was made on a budget of only 10 crores. It entered the safe zone within the first week of its theatrical run. Soori‘s film is now set to conclude four weeks of its theatrical run. As per Sacnilk, Maaman added 12 lakhs to the kitty on day 27. It saw a 33% drop in collections, compared to 18 lakhs earned on the previous day.

The net box office collections in India stand at 38.67 crores, which is about 45.63 crores in gross earnings. The upcoming weekend is the last opportunity to mint moolah, after which Maaman will likely make its way out of theatres.

Will fail to beat Veera Dheera Sooran

Maaman was competing against Veera Dheera Sooran to rank the 7th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. There’s still a considerable gap of 4.04 crores as Vikram starrer had completed its lifetime run earning 42.71 crores.

The Tamil action drama may mint a maximum of 1.5-1.75 crores during its fifth weekend, which means the target is out of reach now!

Is Maaman a hit?

Soori starrer is mounted on a budget of 10 crores. It has raked in returns of 28.67 crores in 27 days of its box office run. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 286.7%. Super-hit!

Maaman Box Office Summary

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 38.67 crores

India gross collection: 45.63 crores

ROI: 286.7%

Overseas collection: 25 lakhs

Worldwide collection: 44.88 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

