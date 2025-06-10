The Santhanam starrer Tamil action horror flick, Devil’s Double Next Level started off at a good note but is most likely to lose out on the plus verdict. It might lose out on recovering its entire budget by a small margin. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 25th day.

Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Collection Day 25

On its 25th day, the day-wise collection of the film was just a mere 1 lakh. For the unversed, this day-wise collection for the Santhanam starrer has remained constant ever since its 20th day. The movie had amassed 11 lakhs on its 20th day.

Ever since that, it has witnessed a drop of over 90%. The film now remains at the lower levels and it is highly unlikely for even a slight growth now. The total India net collection of Devil’s Double Next Level now comes to 18.29 crores.

Movie’s Upcoming OTT Release Might Ruin The Chances Of A Budget Recovery Even More

Devil’s Double Next Level is slated for its OTT release on June 13, 2025. The movie will be released on ZEE5 on the said date. However, this has dampen the chances of the movie recovering its entire budget even more.

The Santhanam starrer is mounted at a budget of 20 crores. It needs 1.71 crores more for a 100% budget recovery within the next 72 hours until its OTT release. Devil’s Double Next Level was very close to a complete budget recovery but it has reached an immense saturation when it comes to the collection. The remaining footfalls will be snatched with its upcoming OTT release.

Take A Look At The Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Summary In 25 Days:

Budget: 20 crores

India net collection: 18.29 crores

India gross collection: 21.58 crores

Budget Recovery: 91%

