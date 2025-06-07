The Santhanam starrer Tamil action horror flick, Devil’s Double Next Level is inching towards a complete budget recovery with each passing day but will fail to recover the same. However, the film is still enjoying a steady stronghold at the box office despite a tough competition. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 22nd day.

Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Collection Day 22

On its 22nd day, the Santhanam starrer earned 1 lakh at the box office when it came to its day-wise collection. The day-wise collections remained the same on its previous day when the movie minted the same amount. It saw a sharp drop of around 90% since the film amassed 11 lakhs on its previous day.

The total India net collection of the film comes to 18.26 crores. Including the taxes, the gross collection stands at 21.54 crores. With this, the film is inching towards 20 crores when it comes to its India net collection. However, it is facing a tough competition from other Kollywood releases especially Tourist Family.

Take A Look At The Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Breakdown Below:

Week 1: 13.89 crores

Week 2: 3.70 crores

Week 3: 85 lakhs

Day 22: 1 lakhs

Total: 18.26 crore

Devil’s Double Next Level Will Fail To Do A 100% Budget Recovery

The Santhanam starrer is mounted at a budget of 20 crores. With its current India net collection of 13.89 crore, the movie has managed to cover 91% of its budget. However, the film needs a swifter upward graph in the collections to recover its entire budget before closing the curtains to its theatrical run. By the looks, of it, it will wrap up without recovering its entire budget.

Take A Look At The Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Summary In 22 Days:

Budget: 20 crores

India net collection: 18.26 crores

India gross collection: 21.54 crores

Budget Recovery: 91%

