Gulkand, starring Sai Tamhankar, Samir Choughule, Prasad Oak, and Esha Dey in key roles, has performed well at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film has emerged as a successful affair, and that too, despite a clash with a big Marathi film. After staying in theatres for over six weeks, the film is just a few lakh away from the hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 44 days!

Reception of the film

Directed by Sachin Goswami, the Marathi family entertainer was theatrically released on May 1, 2025. It opened to mostly decent reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. This positivity helped it to face a competition like Bharat Jadhav’s Ata Thambaycha Naay, and make good earnings.

How much did Gulkand earn at the Indian box office in 44 days?

Gulkand recently completed six weeks in theatres, and as per the recent update, it has earned 7.16 crore net at the Indian box office in 44 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 8.44 crores.

Box office verdict of Gulkand

Reportedly, Gulkand is made on a budget of 4 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 7.16 crores. So, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 3.16 crores. Calculated further, it equals 79% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, the film has secured a plus verdict.

To miss the hit verdict

To secure a hit verdict, the film must make 100% returns at the Indian box office, and that’s possible with a lifetime collection of 8 crores. So, it needs 84 lakh more to be a hit. However, since the film’s pace has slowed and is on the verge of ending its theatrical run, it will miss the hit tag.

More about the film

Gulkand was produced by Everest Entertainment and Wetcloud Productions. It was distributed by PVR Inox Pictures. Avinash-Vishwajeet and Amir Hadkar composed the music of the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Post-COVID Box Office: Roaring Like A Wild ‘Animal’ With 1000 Crore Collection & Rocking Success Ratio!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News