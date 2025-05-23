The biggest problem for the Marathi film industry has been the inconsistent performance at the Indian box office. 2025 was expected to bring relief, but many big films like Sangeet Manapmaan and Zapuk Zupuk failed to earn the desired number. Finally, after a wait of five months, the industry witnessed two successes, and interestingly, they had clashed with each other. Here, we’re talking about Ata Thambaycha Naay and Gulkand. Both these films turned out to be successful affairs, with the latter taking a slight edge in the collection. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 22!

Opened to positive reviews and word-of-mouth

Directed by renowned director Sachin Goswami, the Marathi family entertainer was released on May 1. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics. It was praised for its engaging screenplay and humor. Along with positive reviews, the film also benefited from favorable word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience.

How much did Gulkand earn at the Indian box office?

Gulkand started its journey on a decent note by earning 55 lakh, and with the help of positive word-of-mouth, it maintained its hold for weeks. Yesterday, the film completed its third-week run (22 days) at the Indian box office, earning 5.47 crore net. Including taxes, it equals 6.45 crore gross.

Gulkand is the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025

With such a collection, Gulkand is currently the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025. It is just ahead of Ata Thambaycha Naay (5.21 crores), the 2nd highest-grosser of 2025. The battle for the first position will continue for the first position for the next few days. Ata Thambaycha Naay might take the lead someday.

Box office verdict of Gulkand

Though the number isn’t that big, it is enough to make Gulkand a decent success story. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 4 crores. Against this cost, it earned 5.47 crores. If calculated, the film enjoys an ROI (return on investment) of 1.47 crores. Calculated further, it equals 36.75% returns.

With almost 37% returns in the kitty, the Sai Tamhankar and Sameer Choughule starrer has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office. To become a clean hit, it needs a domestic total of 8 crore net, which is impossible to achieve.

