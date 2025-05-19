Zapuk Zupuk, starring Suraj Chavan and Jui Bhagwat, was released amid decent expectations, but it tanked miserably. It witnessed good enough promotions in the pre-release phase, and there was awareness regarding its release. Unfortunately, it failed to attract audiences to theatres, which resulted in a massive disaster at the Indian box office. Keep reading for the detailed closing collection report!

Directed by renowned Marathi filmmaker Kedar Shinde, whose Baipan Bhari Deva (2023) became an all-time blockbuster, the Marathi comedy-drama was theatrically released on April 25, 2025. It marked the acting debut of Marathi Bigg Boss Season 5 winner Suraj Chavan. Since Suraj became a household name after winning the trophy, his film was expected to enjoy good traction in theatres, but it didn’t happen.

Zapuk Zapuk fails to make an impact

On the day itself, Zapuk Zupuk was a washout, with shows getting cancelled at several locations. Also, since word-of-mouth and reviews weren’t in favor, the film failed to display any promising growth in the following days. It started its theatrical journey by earning 20 lakh, and couldn’t generate the required pace.

In the opening week itself, Zapuk Zupuk fell below the 10 lakh mark, and during the second week, its day-to-day collection fell as low as 1 lakh. Overall, it managed to earn just 1.15 crore net at the Indian box office during its lifetime run, as per Sacnilk.

With such a poor run, the Suraj Chavan starrer joined the list of big Marathi flops of 2025, alongside Sangeet Manapmaan and Jilabi.

Turns out to be a massive disaster

Reportedly, Zapuk Zupuk was made on a budget of 5 crores. As we mentioned above, the film earned 1.15 crores. So, if a comparison is made, it managed to recover only 23% of its entire budget, thus turning out to be a massive disaster at the Indian box office.

Budget and collection breakdown:

Budget – 5 crores

Collection – 1.15 crores

Recovery – 23%

Deficit – 3.85 crores

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

Zapuk Zupuk was produced by Jio Studios and Kedar Shinde Productions. It also features Indraneil Kamat, Hemant Pharande, and Milind Gawali in key roles. On IMDb, it has a rating of 4.4 out of 10 (221 votes), while on BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 8.6 out of 10 (894 votes).

