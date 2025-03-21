Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan once opened up on her weight loss journey and shared that it took almost a year to achieve a zero-size figure for Tashan. Read on to know more.

In an interview with Mid-Day India, Kareena shared that she took it as a challenge and was very determined. Bebo shared, “The zero-size phase was a combination of yoga and Rujuta’s meal plan. I was 68 kilos, and she brought me down to 48, which is when I gave that bikini shot for Tashan. I took up that project as a challenge. Adi (producer) told me, ‘You need to be superfit to be in this movie. Will you be able to do it?’ And said, ‘Of course.’ To which he said, ‘You’re quite a heavy girl.’ But I was determined. I was ready to challenge my genes, stand there in a bikini, and show him that I can have amazing abs.”

“I’d love to make this fact clear: I lost weight the right way. I’m a Kapoor with a Punjabi build. I can’t live without wholesome food and would not have been able to conceive, had I not eaten the way I did. Rujuta always had things sorted out for me, balancing the right amount of fat in my diet. I trusted her blindly,” added Kareena.

Earlier in a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, the Crew actress was quizzed if there was ever a ‘downside’ to losing so much weight that didn’t come out at the time. Bebo responded, “I am ambitious but never to the point that I would harm myself or my mental frame of mind. For zero-size also, I took the time, almost a year and a half, to get into that look, and it was like a challenge. Ek baar karna hai life mein for an action film because I have never done an action film after that also.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan was further asked if she would ever do it again. She replied, “Now, we are living in a generation where everything is accepted, and I wouldn’t like to say that such certain types of bodies would be accepted for an action film. I think, today everyone and anyone can do what they want to. So, I am ready for an action movie now also. I don’t need to be a size-zero.”

