De De Pyaar De Box Office: Ajay Devgn Starrer Enters Top 10 Bollywood Movies Of 2019

De De Pyaar De followed a good trend at the Box Office after a slow start. The film showed an overwhelming jump on Saturday and Sunday which lead it towards a better weekend. The collections further remained steady on Monday which almost brought the film in a safe zone.

De De Pyaar De has earned Rs 44.73 crores so far which brings it in the Top 10 films of 2019. DDPD has surpassed the lifetime business of Romeo Akbar Walter (Rs 40.75 crores) and it is now out of the Top 10 Bollywood movies of 2019 chart.

In the upcoming days, DDPD will be looking forward to surpassing the lifetime business of Student Of The Year 2, Kalank and Badla.

De De Pyaar De upon release received decent to good reviews but average opening played the spoilsport. If the movie had taken a good opening, it would’ve easily targetted the 100 crores mark but it seems a tough task now.

The Akiv Ali directed rom-com movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Jimmy Sheirgill and Alok Nath play other important roles.

Rakul Preet who has got immense love for her role in the film had to lose 8kgs weight to justify her character. She also took bartending classed for the film. Talking about the same she earlier told, “I attended the bartending workshop for about a week as it was needed to learn for the role, and it was a lot of fun. I learnt how to use the shakers, mix drinks, hold the mixers in the right way, serve in the right way, hold the glasses, flip glasses and all of that.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!