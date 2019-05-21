Avengers: Endgame after breaking many records at the Domestic, Foreign and Worldwide Box Office has finally started coming to an end. The much awaited last part of Marvel Cinematic Universe broke all the records except Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the US and Avatar at Worldwide Box Office.

The most interesting part here is that Avatar’s Worldwide record in unbreakable even though it has been almost 10 years since its release. The fact that even a film like Avengers: Endgame which released with mammoth hype worldwide couldn’t break its record makes us think, “What was so special about Avatar that it did the kind of business 10 years back which no film could repeat all this while?”

So here is a look back at the time when Avatar released and the possible reasons which make the movie the undisputable king at the Worldwide Box Office even after the release of Avengers: Endgame.

1. Word Of Mouth: Avatar received some incredible reviews from the critics and the paying public. The movie upon its release didn’t get the best possible opening but it sustained incredibly well at the Box Office. The trend of the film was never seen before which contributed immensely to the kind of business it did.

Avengers: Endgame, on the other hand, didn’t get as overwhelming word of mouth as Avatar. No doubt there are millions of Marvel fans who loved the film but it received thumbs down from many people.

2. The Spoiler Game: Avatar was a total spoiler proof film and there was no threat of its details getting leaked. The driving factors for the film were its visual and emotional appeal.

Avengers: Endgame stood heavily on the secrecy factor. As soon as the spoilers of the film were out, the interest among the cinema-goers to watch the film started declining.

3. Universal Appeal: Avatar had the universal appeal because the public was not in the compulsion to know about its background. Whatever you need to watch in Avatar was shown in the film, however, in the case of Avengers: Endgame, you need to watch the previous 21 films first because every superhero has its own story and track which you need to know to understand Endgame.

P.S. Only those factors have been taken which make it different from Avengers: Endgame

The total worldwide business of Avatar is $2,788 million equivalent to Rs 19,406 crores and Avengers: Endgame has earned $2,616.9 million i.e. Rs 18,257 crores so far.

