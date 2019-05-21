Celebration Calls! Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath To Welcome Their 1st Baby?

Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma, who has been in the news for several reasons, is said to be expecting his first child. Kapil got married to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December post Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ wedding.

Now according to the reports, the couple is all set to welcome their first baby soon. Recently, News18 Hindi reported the news, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Kapil’s mother is in Mumbai currently and she is making sure that all things go well. We hope the couple announces this good news soon!

Earlier talking about his reception, Kapil said, “My wedding venue was hustled with approximately 5,000 people, but when I looked around, I could see about 40-50 people only whom I knew personally.”

On the work front, Kapil is enjoying the success of his show The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on Sony TV.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!