BREAKING: Suniel Shetty CONFIRMS Dates Of Hera Pheri 3 Shoot Alongside Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal

Hera Pheri is one comical franchise that remains in the heart of every 90s kid. With just the perfect pinch of humour, portrayal and direction – the movie rightly struck the chords with the audience and they couldn’t wait for the third installment to begin. Now, actor Suniel Shetty who starred in the movie alongside Paresh Rawal & Akshay Kumar has finally revealed when Hera Pheri 3 will go on floors.

Shetty in a conversation with PTI revealed that he’s as excited as the movie’s massive fan base for the movie to go on floors. “Talks are on with Priyadarshan for the third part. It should happen by the end of the year. There is a lot of discussion around it. I am excited about it,” Shetty shared.

Looks like our wait is over, and its indeed all we needed in a while! Are y’all in for the treat?

The original franchise began in 2000 and was directed by Priyadarshan, while the second instalment came in 2006 and was a Neeraj Vora directorial. Both the installments were a fun ride which the viewers thoroughly enjoyed!

However, Suniel revealed that he didn’t enjoy the 2nd instalment as much. The 57-year-old actor said he loved part one but did not enjoy the second film that much.

“People loved and related to the honesty, simplicity and the struggle of these three men in the film and found humour in the struggle.

“I don’t love ‘Phir Hera Pheri‘ as much as I liked the first one. (It had) honesty, great writing and the pure genius of Priyadarshan,” he said.

