Ajay Devgn Feels Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Could Be Bollywood’s Avengers

Cop drama is the new trend in Bollywood and Rohit Shetty undoubtedly is the torch-bearer of it. We’ve previously seen how successful Ajay Devgn’s Singham and last year Ranveer Singh’s Simmba turned out to be, and now Akshay Kumar is coming with his leading lady Katrina Kaif for another franchise in the genre, Sooryavansahi which is helmed by Shetty himself.

While talking about the same with PTI, Ajay Devgn revealed how he feels universes is striking chords with the audience. “Universes have a massive scope in Bollywood. Singham is a strong franchise and then Simmba has become another important series, and now if Sooryavanshi goes to become something like that, which I’m sure it will, then it will be the same thing as Avengers. The film got such a big opening worldwide,” he shared.

“Either you are an Iron Man fan or any other Avengers, now that all of them came together for a film, one will definitely go. Every superhero’s fan would go, it’s as simple as that. If these characters also go on to become that strong, then people would wait for something like this. Having a good script is extremely important. If it’s not justified, anybody will fail,” the actor added.

However, he further explained how Bollywood cannot compete with Hollywood universes.

“The fact is that we don’t have budgets but have to compete with them. The work they do in one lakh rupees, we have to deliver it in Rs 100. The audience doesn’t care what your restraints are. They just see what is visible on the screen,” he said.

“So we’re trying to make our world. We are taking it into a more realistic zone,” he added.

The actor also said any female actor can play the role of a cop in the film franchise and added names like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“Who cannot play? Any female actor can play the role. Any woman can play a cop. All our actresses are doing so well. All the new girls at least are doing so well – Deepika, Katrina, Kareena and anyone can do it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is currently working on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is slated for a January 2020 release and will clash with DP’s Chhapaak at the Box office.

