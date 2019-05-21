Vivek Oberoi To Sonam Kapoor: “Do Less Overacting In Films & Overreacting On Social Media”

Vivek Oberoi, who attended the first screening of his forthcoming film “PM Narendra Modi“, landed in a controversy over a meme he tweeted, virtually mixing politics and films by dragging in the personal lives of Bollywood bigwigs. He also replied to Sonam Kapoor’s comment ‘classless & disgusting’.

His tweet showed a set of three photos – one referring to ‘opinion poll’ having a picture of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, next was the ‘exit poll’ depicting himself with the actress and the third showing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

Sonam Kapoor called out his meme as ‘classless and disgusting’ to which he replied in an ANI interview. He said, “Yes, I read Sonam’s statement. I feel people do this, sometimes, just to show they’re cool on social media. I want to ask Sonam, how much has she worked on women empowerment in this country? In the past 10 years, we’ve rescued over 2,200 children from child prostitution and forced labour. Post rescuing we’ve empowered them with free education and healthcare.”

He also took a dig at Sonam by saying, “Out of those kids, many are studying with a scholarship in the US, UK and Canada. I feel I’ve done all of this and it’s well-documented, even Forbes has covered this. I’m working on women empowerment (10 years) since Sonam is working on her makeover.”

He also went ahead by saying, “I just want to say Sonam that, ‘you’re a very nice person, I have huge respect for your father (Anil Kapoor) and I love him very much. It’s personal advice that please lessen the overacting in your films and lessen overreacting on social media.”

