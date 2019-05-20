Sonam Kapoor Calls Vivek Oberoi’s Meme On Salman Khan – Aishwarya Rai – Abhishek Bachchan “Disgusting & Classless”

Today morning was quite a shocking one when Vivek Oberoi shared an election based meme which mocked Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s past relationship with him, Salman Khan & now Abhishek Bachchan. His meme spread like a wildfire within seconds and now several renowned celebrities are reacting to it. One of them is Sonam Kapoor who criticized the actor for his action.

Sonam took to her twitter to quote one of the netizens’ post and she quoted it as “Disgusting and Classless”.

Check out Sonam’s tweet here:

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

The meme goes back to the time when Aishwarya was dating Salman Khan, after which she dated Vivek Oberoi but things didn’t work out in both the cases and the actress ended up getting married to Abhishek Bachchan and lived happily ever after. However, it terms Aish’s tenure with the Dabangg actor as “Opinion Poll”, with himself as “Exit Poll” and “Results” showcasing a picture with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.

Moreover, he captioned the image as “no politics here… just life” and looks like it hasn’t gone well with the netizens who went onto criticize him for sharing it.

Meanwhile, Vivek will be soon in Narendra Modi’s biopic. The film “PM Narendra Modi”, directed by Omung Kumar B and starring Vivek Oberoi, was scheduled for release on April 11, the first day of polling of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. But it was stopped by the EC after complaints by political parties. It will now be released on May 24, a day after the completion of polling.

