Vivek Oberoi On Meme Controversy: “Those People In The Meme (Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan) Have No Issue With It”

In wake of women panels condemning Vivek Oberoi’s tweet on exit polls as “disrespectful” to the dignity of women, the actor said he has always been careful about respecting the opposite gender.

In an interview to ANI, Vivek clarified about the meme he posted yesterday on Twitter. He said, “Someone forwarded a creative meme to me and I just laughed over it. I did ‘haha’ on it and appreciated the creativity of the maker. I’ve been made fun of in that meme and it’s okay, one should learn to laugh at self. I think these things shouldn’t be taken seriously.”

He also asked what’s the problem in that meme? “I’ve also written that it’s nothing political and it’s life. It all happens in life, at a certain point you’re with someone and then people move on. She’s happy, I’m happy, everyone is happy, What’s the problem in it? It’s just a meme and everyone is laughing over it. To take it so seriously and give such a big reaction; those people in the meme have no issue with it, no one wrote about it.”

He then took a dig at a recent incident happened in West Bengal over a meme. He said, “All the political leaders stood for this to do politics. These leaders don’t concentrate on serious issues, and just have to put someone behind the bars. There’s didi (Mamata Banerjee) is West Bengal, who has put people in jail over a meme. Now there are people demanding to send me in jail. They couldn’t stop my picture (PM Narendra Modi) from releasing, now they’re doing this. Just tell me what I’ve done wrong? If I’ve done something wrong, I’ll apologise.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!