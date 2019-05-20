Once upon a time, Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai were the IT couple of Bollywood. However, things didn’t work out and things took a toll instead, in a way that the both till date do not wish to face each other. The proof of it is this image that the Dabangg actor recently shared from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and has cropped Aish out of the picture!

Just like that, it's time now to see this beautiful little Sharmin bloom on the silver screen in her debut film, Malaal. May this new journey bring you all luck and lovehttps://t.co/NMy5nsJFT6 @sharminsegal #MalaalTrailer @bhansali_produc @TSeries pic.twitter.com/19UMiR0EzU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 18, 2019

Salman took to Twitter to share the throwback picture from the sets of Hum Dil De… where the little Sharmin Segal who’s all set to debut with the upcoming movie Malaal is feeding cake to her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali (who’s producing it) and Salman is adorably looking at the entire act. One thing that Twitterati didn’t take a second to notice was Aishwarya standing alongside but was visibly cropped.

Here’s what some of the fans wrote:

The way he cropped the pic, lol♥️ — BHARAT | INSHALLAH (@salmanian43) May 18, 2019

On the set of HDDCS…💕 pic.twitter.com/LF681lUk3C — Rajeev Ranjan°Bharat🇮🇳 (@Being__Rajeev) May 18, 2019

Peeche aish h kya woh? — sanjay meena (@smeena0000) May 18, 2019

Why you cropped it Salman — Heena siddiqui (@heena12315) May 18, 2019

Albeit, we hope things get resolved someday and we get to see them in a movie together. It’s all us, their fans and every cinegoer needs!

Meanwhile, Salman is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Bharat, which will witness a man’s journey through the county’s perspective. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Poduction and T Series.

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi amongst others and will hit the theatres on 5th June, 2019.

