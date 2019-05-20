Once upon a time, Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai were the IT couple of Bollywood. However, things didn’t work out and things took a toll instead, in a way that the both till date do not wish to face each other. The proof of it is this image that the Dabangg actor recently shared from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and has cropped Aish out of the picture!

Salman took to Twitter to share the throwback picture from the sets of Hum Dil De… where the little Sharmin Segal who’s all set to debut with the upcoming movie Malaal is feeding cake to her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali (who’s producing it) and Salman is adorably looking at the entire act. One thing that Twitterati didn’t take a second to notice was Aishwarya standing alongside but was visibly cropped.

Here’s what some of the fans wrote:

Albeit, we hope things get resolved someday and we get to see them in a movie together. It’s all us, their fans and every cinegoer needs!

Meanwhile, Salman is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Bharat, which will witness a man’s journey through the county’s perspective. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Poduction and T Series.

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi amongst others and will hit the theatres on 5th June, 2019.

