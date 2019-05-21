De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Passes The Monday Test!

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De has passed the Monday test with flying colours at the box office.

The film currently stands at the total collections of 38.54 crores and now it has added a few more crores to its kitty.

According to the early trends that are flowing in, the film has collected in the range of 6-8 crores. If this happens to be true, then the total amount would fluctuate between 44-46 crores. If the film holds on to this trend, it might collect a good number at the box office. The nearly-positive word of mouth and good reviews have helped the film to attract the audiences to the theatres. Today, the film will touch the 50 crore mark. It seems the year 2019 is quite strong for the business and industry.

The film might slow down since two movies are releasing this Friday. Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted and Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi are hitting the screens on May 24th, it will be interesting to see the box office race.

