Hera Pheri 3: The Trio Of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty Is Finally Going On Floors – Here’s When!

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal’s Hera Pheri series is one that has always attracted the cinemagoers’ radar. What comes in as a piece of good news now is that the producer Firoz Nadiadwala with Indra Kumar as the director is coming back soon to tickle our funny bones and make us laugh our hearts out with Hera Pheri 3!

According to a report by leading daily, Mumbai Mirror, the makers have finally locked down on a script. While the first half is all set, the second half is undergoing improvements. “At present, the film is in the scripting stage. Indra Kumar has been working with his team of writers on the story since May last year and has already locked the first half, while the second half requires some more work. He will jump into it after the release of his upcoming directorial, Total Dhamaal,” revealed the source close to the development.

The film had been facing several delays due to issues with its script and the makers were in no hurry to compromise with such an iconic film. “The delays happened due to issues in the script. Hera Pheri is an iconic franchise and the team is in no hurry to take it on the floors. Though everyone is excited, no one wants to compromise on the script for a substandard product to capitalise on the franchise’s power,” he added further.

The film is said to roll out by the end of the year.

Also regarding the Akshay- Firoz feud due to which the former initially walked out, the source clarified that “Everything has been resolved now.” And that does give us a sigh of relief! How about you?

