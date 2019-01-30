Bharat: Not Just Eid, Salman Khan Will Cover Holi, Diwali & A Wedding Too!

Slated for Eid release, team Bharat is completing the final shooting schedule at a brisk pace. The movie features the beloved pair of superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Last week saw the anticipated teaser release, showcasing Salman in different avatars. Now some more interesting details are coming out from the movie.

With Bharat, Salman Khan is all set to take the audience on a festive ride. As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, the movie includes six songs, out of which three have a backdrop of Holi, Diwali and a Wedding. “For the ongoing 40-day schedule, the team has recreated Delhi of the 1950s and ’60s. The music sittings started much before the film went on the floors in July last year and unlike the current trend, the album doesn’t have any recreated numbers”, the source adds to the daily. Currently, Ali Abbas Zafar along with the cast including Salman, Katrina, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh, is shooting the wedding song at the Filmcity.

The songs are composed by Vishal-Shekhar and penned by Irshad Kamil.

The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and actress Katrina Kaif after the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others and features a cameo by Varun Dhawan. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

