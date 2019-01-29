Koimoi Audience Poll 2018: Glamour and glitter are one of the most intriguing parts for the viewers when we’re talking about Bollywood movies. From sensational Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari in Zero to the trend-setter Sonam Kapoor As Avni Sharma in Veere Di Wedding, who is your favourite filmy diva of 2018?

Let’s look at the nominations below:

1. Disha Patani – Baaghi 2

Disha as Neha in Baaghi 2 had shown us both of her avatars – one that dealt with her portraying an innocent mum while on the other hand, we saw certain flashbacks from the college days where she was nothing less than a diva. Not to forget her super-hot look in the song Mundiyan that made her fans totally drool!

2. Nushrat Bharucha – Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety

Along with an on-point negative portrayal of her character Sweety, one thing we all loved about Nushrat in the movie was the fashionista approach that was given to her character. Also, a special mention and a huge shout out to her attitude that went completely in sync with that diva look!

3. Sonam Kapoor – Veere Di Wedding

Sonam Kapoor with her character Avni in Veere Di Wedding went onto give us notes on fashion with each and every single look of hers, as she does in her real life. From the sexiest ever attire that she carried in Kalindi’s (Kareena Kapoor) engagement ceremony to her attires in the song Tareefan, sister Rhea Kapoor sure has a ton to get credit for!

4. Katrina Kaif – Zero

Katrina Kaif played the role of superstar Babita Kumari in Zero, and no wonders those looks that she adopted did give us some serious fashion goals. From those curls in Husn Parcham to that glittery silver dress in Heer Badnaam, she has left a diva mark in all our hearts!

Another avatar we can’t miss out of hers is of Suraiyya from Thugs Of Hindostan and the quirkiness she maintained in it.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan – Veere Di Wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan might be a mom to one, but we wouldn’t shy away from calling her a yummy-mummy! Forget Kalindi in the movie, all you need to recall is her each and every expression and charisma she threw in both Tareefan original and reprise version! Just a glimpse of those looks from the movie, and your day is made!

6. Mouni Roy – KGF

Mouni Roy after a spectacular performance in Gold, went onto to do an item song – Gali Gali in the movie KGF and oh man, she was red hot! We’d watch that song on repeat to look at her sexy moves and those smoky expressions. Don’t y’all agree?

7. Nora Fatehi – Satyameva Jayate

Last but not the least on the list is Nora Fatehi who topped the charts with her sizzling avatar in the song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. She rose to fame at another level and was amongst the favourites for the year.

She also made many jaws drop with her alluring looks in the song Kamariya from Stree and us along with her fans in for much more!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!