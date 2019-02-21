Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2018: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Taapsee Pannu; Check Out Winner List Of These Categories

And the list continues on day 4. Today we are here to declare winners of 6 more categories including- Favourite Actor In A Web Series, Favourite Actress In A Web Series, Favourite Filmy Diva, Favourite Actor With A Difference, Favourite Actress With A Difference and Favourite Movie Direction With A Difference.

Click here to go through the entire list of categories.

Check out the winners’ list below:

Favourite Actor In A Web Series

Leaving Bollywood movies aside, the online digital platform too saw some terrific content and performers making the noise. There were seven nominees in the list, including- Pankaj Tripathi for Mirzapur (Amazon Prime), Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Sacred Games (Netflix), Saif Ali Khan for Sacred Games (Netflix), R. Madhavan for Breathe (Amazon Prime), Vikrant Massey for Broken But Beautiful (ALTBalaji), Divyendu Sharma for Mirzapur (Amazon Prime) and Ali Fazal for Mirzapur (Amazon Prime).

Out of 3,374 votes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is at the top with 47.75% (1,611 votes) by beating Pankaj Tripathi’s 18.61% (628 votes) and Saif Ali Khan’s 11.14% (376 votes).

Favourite Actress In A Web Series

The Favourite Actress In A Web Series nominees included- Radhika Apte for Sacred Games (Netflix) and Ghoul (Netflix), Rajshri Deshpande for Sacred Games (Netflix), Kubbra Sait for Sacred Games (Netflix), Harleen Sethi for Broken But Beautiful (ALTBalaji) and Mona Singh for Yeh Meri Family (TVF).

The queen of Indian web series, Radhika Apte (Sacred Games), emerged victorious by garnering 32.73% (1,507 votes) out of total 4,604. Kubbra Sait aka Kukoo grabbed a second spot with 24% (1,105 votes) , while Mona Singh got placed at third with 13.84% (637 votes).

Favourite Filmy Diva

The glamorous list included seven hot Bollywood beauties. Nushrat Bharucha (Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety), Sonam Kapoor (Veere Di Wedding), Katrina Kaif (Zero), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Veere Di Wedding), Mouni Roy (KGF) and Nora Fatehi (Satyameva Jayate), were amongst the Favourite Filmy Diva nominees.

Out of 3,404 votes, Nora Fatehi with 39.34% (1,339 votes) emerged as the most favourite, while Katrina Kaif grabbed the second spot with 24.5% (834 votes). Disha Patani came at third with 10.93% (372 votes).

Favourite Actor With A Difference

Coming back to Bollywood movies, some actors stand out with their performances in the offbeat movies. The nominee list of Favourite Actor With A Difference included- Vineet Kumar as Shravan Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz), Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh (Soorma), Rishi Kapoor as Murad Ali Mohammed (Mulk), Avinash Tiwary as Qais (Laila Majnu), Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto (Manto), Vicky Kaushal as Vicky Sandhu (Manmarziyan) and Soham Shah as Vinayak (Tumbbad).

Vineet Kumar with 43.85% (1,642 votes) out of total 3,745 votes is the most Favourite Actor With A Difference by beating Vicky Kaushal’s 16.21% (607 votes) and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 13.59% (509 votes).

Favourite Actress With A Difference

The Favourite Actress With A Difference nominees included- Zoya Hussain as Sunaina Mishra (Mukkabaaz), Taapsee Pannu as Aarti (Mulk), Tripti Dimri as Laila (Laila Majnu), Taapsee Pannu as Rumi Bagga (Manmarziyaan), Renuka Shahane as Flory Mendonca (3 Storeys), Geetanjali Thapa as Archana Pradhan (Kuch Bheege Alfaaz), Banita Sandhu as Shiuli Iyer (October) and Rasika Duggal as Safia (Manto).

Out of 2,339, Taapsee Pannu (Mulk and Manmarziyaan) grabbed first and second spot as well, with 42.24% (988 votes) and 29.2% (683 votes), respectively. While Banita Sandhu got placed at third with 10.56% (247 votes).

Favourite Movie Direction With A Difference

There is a bunch of maverick directors, who believe in the idea of ‘Content is the King’ and strive hard to keep the art in the cinema alive. In the category of Favourite Movie Direction With A Difference, our list of nominees included- Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi and Adesh Prasad (Tumbbad), Anurag Kashyap (Manmarziyaan and Mukkabaaz) , Nandita Das (Manto), Sajid Ali (Laila Majnu), Vinod Kapri (Pihu) and Anubhav Sinha (Mulk).

Out of 2,556 votes, Vinod Kapri with 35.41% (905 votes) has emerged victorious by beating the trio- Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi, Adesh Prasad’s 28.64% (732 votes) and Anubhav Sinha’s 15.22% (389 votes) .

Congratulations to all the winners!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!