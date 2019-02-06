Audience Poll 2018: From Tumbbad To Pihu, Choose Your Favourite Movie Direction With a Difference

Audience Poll 2018: ‘Content is the King’, that’s one phrase we all abide by along with the filmmakers when it comes to movies in today’s generation. From Tumbbad to Laila Majnu, there are movies that might not have been received well or worked as expected at the box office, but the directors undoubtedly made an appreciable difference with their direction.

Check out the nominees for 2018’s Best Movie Direction With A Difference below and choose your favourite.

1. Tumbbad – Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi, Adesh Prasad

A well thought direction of three minds – Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi, Adesh Prasad. Starring Sohum Shah (Vinayak Rao), it is a horror drama based in the village of Tumbbad. The entire conceptualisation of the unfolding of mysterious chapters and how Vinayak’s greed makes him fall in his own trap is one thing to surely look out for.

2. Manmarziyaan – Anurag Kashyap

Going by the trailer of the movie, one was quite optimistic to witness a whole lot of realness which they would be able to relate to and that’s exactly what Anurag Kashyap gifted us with! Moreover, with this new genre, it indeed gave us a changed Kashyap – a more appreciable director after movies like Dev D & Black Friday.

3. Manto – Nandita Das

The movie based on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto gave us a tour to his life in the most appropriate way. With the most realistic sets and locations, Nandita’s effort as a director were visible on screen with every frame & the years of research she has done for this subject.

4. Laila Majnu – Sajid Ali

Sajid Ali made his debut as a director with this Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri starrer and Oh boy! we’re in love with it as much as Qais was with Laila! Sajid’s on-point direction, be it in terms of the sequences high on the mountains or the climax, it made this one of those that will always remain to be in our watchlist forever!

5. Pihu – Vinod Kapri

With a concept unexplored in bollywood, Vinod Kapri not just went onto experiment Pihu at the box office, but directing a 3-year-old toddler that too with her screen time being almost 90% – is something we’re not sure if every director will be capable of doing! So, three cheers to him for trying out this one and coming up with such amazing output!

6. Mulk – Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha will always be known as ‘the man who made Mulk‘. He indeed with his work became the salient winner of the film. Executing everything with perfection, he made this one – a thrilling ride of emotions. Special mention to those bold moments which disturbed many but in the end, it’s the logic that made it all sensible.

7. Mukkabaaz- Anurag Kashyap

Despite knowing that it was an affair that was completely dependent on the word-of-mouth, Kashyap went onto experiment his hands on this one. Moreover, he covered several sensitive topics like casteism, politics, domestic violence and with his well thought direction, nothing mixed up to create a chaotic dish.

