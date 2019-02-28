Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi – Bollywood REACT On Koimoi Audience Poll 2018

Koimoi Audience Poll 2018: With over 1,50,000 of votes, you guys decided who were the bests from the best of last year. Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, and many others were selected by you guys through an unbiased and transparent poll system.

As a little token of appreciation, the winners got a shoutout from us on social media. They were awarded by the certificates and almost all of them reacted on social media. From Deepika Padukone thanking Koimoi readers for voting to Vicky Kaushal expressing his gratitude; everyone received their awards with all of your love.

Nora Fatehi’s excitement was visible as she took to her Insta account and shared it on her story as well with the quote, “Yay! I’m officially Bollywood’s Filmy Diva.” Even stars like Kartik Aaryan, Shreya Ghoshal, Vicky Kaushal, Tanishk Bagchi, Amaal Mallik, Kubbra Sait, Krishna DK, Vinod Kapri shared their reactions on Koimoi Audience Poll 2018.

With Zero deservingly winning the award for best trailer, the handle of Red Chillies also took to their Twitter account to share their thoughts. With this year’s audience poll, over a million of people were reached just on Twitter garnering over 1.3 million impressions.

Check out all the screenshots below:

Congratulations and Thank you to all the celebrities for believing in Koimoi!

Check out the entire list of winners here.

