Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 18: Is Rock-Steady, Beats Badhaai Ho’s Profit

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 18: Despite stiff competition from new releases – Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Thackeray, Uri: The Surgical Strike is refusing to slow down at the box office. In fact, the Vicky Kaushal starrer on its third Monday, surprisingly collected same as on the lines of Nawazuddin’s Thackeray.

The movie added another 3.40 crores on its 3rd Monday, taking its total to 160.78 crores. It remained rock-steady when compared with 3rd Friday collections of 4.40 crores. Such an amazing trending clearly indicates the universal acceptance for the movie.

Meanwhile, it has also surpassed Ayushmann Khurrana’s comic caper Badhaai Ho in terms of profit. Badhaai Ho raked a huge ROI (Return On Investment) Of 521.81% against the making cost of 22 crores, while Uri with a making cost of 25 crores, has yielded a profit of 135.78 crores i.e. ROI of 543.12%.

With a glorious run all over the country, Uri is all set to topple Stree on Wednesday or Thursday, to emerge as the most profitable Bollywood movie of recent time. With a total of 163 crores and ROI of 552%, Uri will surpass Stree’s ROI of 548.35%.

On the occasion of 70th Republic Day on Saturday, the Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, along with actor Varun Dhawan, performed live at the Attari-Wagah border.

Yami and Vicky, who are on roll with the success of Uri…, shared the videos and photographs of their border visit on social media. They both were dressed in ethnic.

