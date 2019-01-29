Marshmello Joins Pritam & Shirley Setia For This RECORD-BREAKING Single – Teaser Out!

Marshmello, music composer from the US, is all set to make his debut with India and it’s with none other than Pritam. Shirley Setia will also contribute to the song and this just couldn’t get better. The teaser is out and just with those few seconds, we’re pretty sure it’ll break the records of ruling the charts.

Marshmello took to its Instagram account and shared the tease which read, ” new music coming #biba @ipritamofficial @shirleysetia” The song consist the visuals of Daler Mehndi from his song ‘Tunak Tunak Tun‘. Check out the teaser here:

“Rihanna jaisa figure, Phoolan jaisa jigar…” the lyrics are quirky enough to make the song hummable, and Marshmello’s trademarked music will just level up the listening experience. Before this, we’ve seen notable collabs of Indo-International music with Shah Rukh Khan & Akon, Priyanka Chopra & Pitbull.

A collab of Guru Randhawa and Pitbull is also on cards and it’s been teased with a photograph on social media. Pritam was on a sabbatical since Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos but it seems he’ll make a comeback with breaking some serious records.

There is news, T-Series might back this song but nothing is officially confirmed yet. The release date isn’t also out yet. Shirley Setia recently recreated Bhumbro in T-Series’ Electro Folk. She’s on her way to achieving what very few people have got it at this early stage in their careers. She has all the talent to prove how there’s more than what meets the eye.

