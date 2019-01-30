Not Priyanka Chopra But This Leading Lady To Forefront Dostana 2?

Karan Johar’s production film Dostana starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra was quite a successful affair amongst the audiences. The story of the film revolved around two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl and then they eventually fall in love with her. After this, fans wanted the sequel of this rom-com and finally, KJo announced the good news last year.

Now, as reported in Mumbai Mirror, it is being said that Alia Bhatt is being considered to play the lead in the film. Earlier, the director had said that just like the first one, in this one too he wanted two new actors and one A list actress in the trio.

A source close to the development informed Mumbai Mirror, “The conversation has begun, and Alia has liked the idea. She will hear the final script and close the formalities soon. Casting for her two male co-stars is presently underway after which Karan will make the final announcement. Preproduction on the film has also begun.”

The earlier part was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. We hope Alia gives a green light soon and does the film.

On the work front, Alia is currently busy shooting for Kalank, Brahmastra and Takht. She is also awaiting the release of her next Gully Boy which is slated to release on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2019.

