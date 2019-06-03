The most awaited wedding of the season starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Jabariya Jodi’ is set to hit the screens on 2 August, this year. With a power pack of talent on board, the wedding is being touted as the most awaited entertainer of the season with an interesting concept.

The makers of the film released a new interesting poster of the entertainer on their social media and captioned it, “The surprise wedding of the year set to arrive on August 2. #JabariyaJodi #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAugust @SidMalhotra @ParineetiChopra @ektaravikapoor #ShobhaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh #PrashantSingh @KarmaMediaEnt #BalajiMotionPictures”

Jabariya Jodi, directed by Prashant Singh, starring Sidharth Malhotra as Abhay Singh & Parineeti Chopra as Babli Yadav is an entertaining, quirky film around the concept of Pakadwa Shaadis, that takes place in heartland India.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Javed Jaffrey, Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!