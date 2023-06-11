Jennifer Aniston is not only one of the A-list stars in Hollywood, and her taste in some fine accessories is rare as she is known for her minimalist and chich style statement. The Friends star is a fan of statement wristwatches and has quite a few fancy timepieces from one of the most eminent brands of Rolex. We have brought to you today the luxurious Rolex collection of Aniston.

The actress rose to fame with her iconic role as Rachel Green on the American sitcom, and from then, she went on to do several movies which became successful at the box office, earning her A-list status. And for the uninitiated, Jen shared her affinity for Rolex with her former boyfriend, John Mayer; unfortunately, the couple didn’t last long and broke up after just one year of dating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to Jennifer Aniston’s fancy watch collection contains four priceless Rolex timepieces which are just classy and chic like the actress herself. As per Rubberb, she owns a Rolex Presidential Day-Date, a salmon dial Rolex Datejust, a Rolex Milgauss, and a Rolex Datejust with the Rolex oyster bracelet. Here are the details about her prized possession, along with their reference pictures taken from Twitter.

Rolex Presidential Day-Date

It has an original strap, and it has received the term Presidential since many US presidents and other leaders from around the world have worn the model. As per the report, it was one of the first horological designs by the brand and was released in 1956, and that’s not all. It was apparently the first watch to indicate the day of the week spelt out in full at the 12 o’clock position, along with the date window at the 3 o’clock place. The watch costs between $15, 000-$31, 500.

Rolex Datejust

The Rolex Datejust with salmon-coloured dial is a great choice for daily wear and goes with all kinds of outfits. It has a 36mm case with a mixture of Oyestersteel and white gold all over, and the hour makers are made of diamond with white gold trim. The 12 o’clock has an 18 karats white gold Rolex crown with the date aperture at 3 o’clock. This beauty, owned by Jennifer Aniston, costs around $6,950.

Rolex Datejust 26mm Ladies Pink Salmon Dial Oyster Bracelet Smooth Bezel 6917 https://t.co/ajZY8tkvek eBay pic.twitter.com/i4EQKJKVc9 — Watches (@UhrenUndDe) March 19, 2023

Rolex Milgauss

Another prized possession by Aniston is the Rolex Milgauss with a modified coating of PVD with Oyestersteel bracelets with a 40 mm case. This costs something around $16,000.

Rolex Milgauss 2020 like new $11,000.00 pic.twitter.com/Toq3e3767R — Alfred Greene | Watch Dealer (@SellsWatches) April 10, 2021

Gold Rolex Datejust

This one comes in yellow gold and diamonds with an Oyestersteel bracelet and is as charming as Jennifer Aniston herself. This one costs around $21,500 to $37,000.

#JenniferAniston is always charming and often seen sporting a #Rolex watch. This Watch is the Gold Rolex #Datejust. pic.twitter.com/ZPaukkf2Vl — UnikLuxury (@unikluxury) December 24, 2014

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Megan Fox Net Worth: Minting Huge With Movies As Massive As $709.7 Million To Investing Big In Real Estate – Transformers Actress Lives Life No Less Than A Queen Size!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News