Did you know John Mayer once gifted Jennifer Aniston and his other gal pals fake Rolex watches? The Friends alum has had a long history of dating. Besides her whirlwind marriage with Brad Pitt, she has tied the knot with Justin Theroux as well. Though even that ended shortly.

When it comes to her dating life, Jennifer has allegedly been with Jon Stewart, Vince Vaughn, Charlie Schlatter, Paul Rudd, and more. The Murder Mystery actress also briefly dated the New Light singer. It is said that their romance lasted for a year, and the two called it quits in 2009.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking about Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer, once a report came in that the singer gifted his now ex an expensive Rolex, which turned out to be fake. Back in 2014, RadarOnline reported that the Continuum singer’s expensive gift to Jen in 2008 was actually a dupe and that John had no idea.

The Rolex watch that John Mayer gifted Jennifer Aniston, and several other timepieces, were bought by Charlie Sheen’s BFF Robert Maron. The report said that one particular watch worth between 25,000 to over $40,000 was not authentic and Mayer found out after he sent it back to get it repaired. It is also said that he spent $5 million on these watches.

In fact, Jennifer has been spotted on several occasions wearing the fake Rolex gifted by him. Meanwhile, another report stated that after the singer found out that he was duped, John sued his dealer for selling him counterfeit watches.

Currently, Jennifer Aniston is enjoying her single life. She is busy with her work and will be appearing in Murder Mystery 2. As for John Mayer, the Your Body is A Wonderland singer hit the headlines after being spotted grabbing dinner with Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: ‘Braless’ Amber Heard Once Blasted Media Portals Over Reports Of Her Alleged Wardrobe Malfunction: “My N*pples Or Any Part Of Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News