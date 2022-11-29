Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are allegedly finding comfort in each other after the two broke up with their respective partners. For the unversed, the As it Was singer was dating Olivia Wilde after they met on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020. Their relationship was full of controversies until the end.

While talking about Jenner, it was also reported recently that she called it quits with beau Devin Booker. Rumours of the two hooking up began in 2020, and over a few months, it was confirmed that they are dating. Back in June this year, sources revealed that two have taken a break.

However, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker got back together. But they have once again split and may not be getting back. Now, an insider has claimed that Jenner and ex-Harry Styles are finding comfort in each other after each split from their significant other.

As per The Sun, the source revealed, “Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another. And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia Wilde.” They added, “Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny which Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own tough time.”

The Kardashian star and the My Policeman actor have a shared history. Both dated on and off from 2013 to 2019 and are still said to be close to each other through their group of friends.

While the source claims that Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are seeking comfort in each other, another revealed that Styles isn’t calling his split with Olivia Wilde a breakup. Instead, it is said that the two are on a break.

