Harry Styles and Olive Wilde have been in the headlines ever since they confirmed their relationship early last year. The two were spotted holding hands at his agent’s wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch. Now it seems there’s trouble in their paradise.

The former One Direction star and actress and director, who were getting set to celebrate their second anniversary, seemed to have decided to call it quits. Reports of their alleged breakup began to surface leaving fans disheartened. However, now the latest report reveals that they may not be ready to throw in the towel just yet.

Hollywood Life report quoted a source close to the One Direction star as saying, “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause. No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”

The report came after Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022 ended on Nov. 15 at the LA Forum where Olivia was seen dancing with her two children — son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. Not many know that the decision to put their love on pause was made prior to this show.

The report quoted the source saying, “Bringing her kids to see his performance was not strange to them because their kids adore Harry, and he wanted them there. When Olivia Wilde brought the kids to his concert, they had already discussed their plans with each other. They have been talking about it for some time. But he will not say it is over and neither will she. Nothing changed from when she brought the kids to the concert to when it became known to the public. The kids love Harry and Harry loves them.”

As fans know, the duo spent a great deal of time together during the filming of Don’t Worry Darling — the controversial movie starring Harry that Olivia directed. Just prior to the film’s release, they did a publicity tour that included a stop at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

