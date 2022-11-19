A while ago we brought you the shocking news that pop sensation-actor Harry Styles and actress-director Olivia Wilde have decided to take a break. Yes, after two years together, the couple – who was also known by the ship name Holivia, have split and social media is abuzz with fans reacting to it. While normally fans get upset hearing such news, seems like Harry’s fandom is rejoicing (or at least a majority of it).

Hours after the news of the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ co-stars’ split made the headlines, several Stylers have taken over Twitter and are trending #timesupolivia. Why? Well, they seem to be happy that the stunt is finally over after 2 years. Yes, a lengthy note on the micro-blogging site has called the Holivia relationship a mere stunt that ended a while ago. Read on to know all the details the note had and well check out fans’ reactions to the breakup below.

Calling Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship a stunt, one online user shared a detailed note on exactly what happened between the now ex-lovers. As per this write-up, Holivia was over a while ago but the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ filmmaker wanted to keep pushing it despite her ‘contractual agreement’ with ‘As It Was’ singer concluding. Their lengthy stated “the stunt had long since ended but she has been trying to drag it out past that. The last time they were actually seen together alone effectively concluded their contractual agreement (Harry had been dodging being near her for weeks but that alone kept her demanding his one final ‘walk’ with her).” This post also stated that Harry said “we never actually dated!!!! Olivia JUST STOP IT! You’re pushing too far, please leave me alone!” after the director attempted to make him officially admit they were in a relationship as his fans never believed it. Read the entire post here:

BREAKING: In what is likely my last info drop from a source close to Olivia Wilde. It IS over. Olivia couldn’t bully Harry around anymore. Contrafactual obligations were met. She WAS banned from his shows he REFUSED to validate the stunt. Read & enjoy the deetz. #timesupolivia pic.twitter.com/LtxW4KFW0H — Uncle Vizzy Knew (@VisiblyBi) November 19, 2022

Harry fans, who didn’t believe Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship to be read reacted to the breakup news with memes and lots more. One wrote, “F*CKING FINALLY. IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS DAY FOR TWO YEARS” Another added, “Today is a good day to wake up to! #DingDongTheWitchIsGone” Using the hashtag #timesupolivia, another added, “Having a bua is so WILDE , harry gave us TWO WEEKS AND I’LL BE HOME realness. we should all play I WILL SURVIVE now that “THEY BROKE UP” when they’ve never been together ever ~allegedly~ anyways AT FIRST I WAS AFRAID fr but now i’m the happiest i’ve ever been”

Can't go into full detail right now. But it feels so good to be able to say this.#timesupolivia pic.twitter.com/DiSUc3kWIv — Uncle Vizzy Knew (@VisiblyBi) November 17, 2022

FUCKING FINALLY. IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS DAY FOR TWO YEARS #timesupolivia pic.twitter.com/PlRvImxRLy — Faith in Madi’s Future 🐧😏 (@JUSTLIKEYOUFTDT) November 19, 2022

harries when harry and olivia bua came out. I WILL SURVIVE #timesupolivia pic.twitter.com/m09iigyZtB — Stream Faith in the Future 🥀 (@LTmyBraveSun) November 19, 2022

Today is a good day to wake up to!#DingDongTheWitchIsGone pic.twitter.com/h70FfbL9vI — Hanna WE DID IT, LOUIS ×͜× 💙💚🇮🇪💛❤️ (@Grimmestam) November 19, 2022

Having a bua is so WILDE , harry gave us TWO WEEKS AND I'LL BE HOME realness. we should all play I WILL SURVIVE now that "THEY BROKE UP" when they've never been together ever ~allegedly~ anyways AT FIRST I WAS AFRAID fr but now i'm the happiest i've ever been #timesupolivia pic.twitter.com/jUpz9aFFZ3 — MALEK wants a nick nelson🐞 (@ambitchous28) November 19, 2022

One fans event addressed Holivia with a heart-shaped cake to celebrate their breakup.

A lovely gift from the harries to harry and olivia #timesupolivia pic.twitter.com/o9VGwVrBUN — Stream Faith in the Future 🥀 (@LTmyBraveSun) November 19, 2022

it’s time for mega pint of wine #timesupolivia — ania✨ (@verreavindoux) November 19, 2022

Guysss he's freeee! Omfgggg wow like it's about damn time that sh!t had to be over. It's was reaching another level of ridiculousness. So glad that shit is over. #timesupolivia — 👮‍♀️Anna❥ |FAITH IN THE FUTURE| { fan account } (@louis_fitf28) November 19, 2022

I'M IN TEARS OVER THE HAIRBALLS DEALING WITH THE BUA 😭💀#timesupolivia pic.twitter.com/8CJcz3Qs5Z — sunnie !!♡²⁸ is lucky again (@fireproof_habit) November 19, 2022

me after hearing about harry and olivia splitting:#timesupolivia pic.twitter.com/12N1lzGsoX — hi| iso 1/27, 1/29 (@lavehqzerry) November 19, 2022

Do you think Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde’s relationship was a mere stunt? Let us know truthfully in the comments below.

