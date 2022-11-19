Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after she stayed in the Bigg Boss house, one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. Her cute caricatures and love-filled camaraderie with the late actor Siddarth Shukla were the highlights of Bigg Boss 13. After she got out of the house, she became an overnight sensation, and now she is one of the most popular artists who enjoys a massive fandom on her social media handles. It’s debut time for Shehnaaz Gill at the Filmfare event, and here’s how it was during the press conference.

For the unversed, Sana is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. Apart from acting, she is also very well-versed in singing too!

Now, as Shehnaaz Gill is making her debut in Filmfare, she also graced the press conference event, where she looked absolutely gorgeous in an orange pantsuit. She completed her look with a darker shade of orange tank top and a pair of dainty earrings. She kept her makeup minimal, and sun kissed, and for hair, she tied it in a sleek bun.

After the press conference was over, Shehnaaz Gill got mobbed by a wave of crowd for clicking selfies and to have a moment with their favourite ‘Lady Superstar’. However, Koimoi captured the moment and shared it on their official Instagram handle.

As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens went crazy to see such a huge fandom mobbing Shehnaaz Gill. They took to the comment section and flooded with comments like “She radiates Positivity and Serenity everywhere with her presence”, “Epitome of Beauty”, “Elegance and Grace #shehnaazgill,” “Real pyar real fame”. One of them even wrote, “Jaha dekho waha fan hai humari queen ke”, while another one commented calling her a lady superstar, “Lady superstar SHEHNAAZ GILL.”

Well surely Sana is getting all the attention in the world right now! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

