Break up with Harry Styles has been allegedly difficult for Olivia Wilde. For the unversed, it is said that the former One Direction member and the actress called it quits after dating for two years. They met each other on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020. At that time, Wilde was going through her divorce from Jason Sudekis.

When news broke out that Styles and Wilde are dating, the fans went into a frenzy. However, their relationship was filled with controversy after controversy. Both started to attract negative attention toward themselves. More backlash followed over their movie Don’t Worry Darling.

Now, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have allegedly broken up, and the actress is not happy about it. As per People, a source revealed that the recent break was the result of a “tricky situation.” They added, “The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It’s just a tricky situation, though.”

Previously, a report came in over Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s split. It mentioned that the As It Was singer was still touring and was going abroad while Olivia was focusing on her kids and her work in Los Angeles. Another source told the same outlet that their breakup decision was amicable and added that they were still close friends.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision,” they said. The insider maintained that they’re still ‘close friends’ but “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

Even though their relationship garnered huge backlash, some fans hope that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde get back together.

