Daniel Craig, aka James Bond, has finally talked about the rumours surrounding his appearance in the MCU. For the unversed, when Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was releasing, rumours were rife about Craig’s cameo as Balder the Brave in it.

Some reports even claim that the Casino Royale actor was in the movie, but his scenes got deleted. More speculations came in that now, as his cameo in Doctor Strange 2, didn’t happen, Daniel may enter the MCU with his own series.

While all of these are just rumours, and neither Marvel nor Daniel Craig ever confirmed them. Now, the 007 actor has broken his silence over it but played it coy while answering questions about his rumoured cameo as Balder the Brave in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and whether he would be interested in joining the MCU.

During an interview with Comicbook’s Phase Zero – MCU, Daniel Craig said, “I should be so lucky.” He didn’t reveal if there are any plans set in motion about his debut in the MCU. But it seems like the Knives Out actor is open to it. Now that Craig is not James Bond anymore, fans might as well see him in the Marvel franchise.

Last year, the actor appeared in No Time to Die, which was his last venture as 007. Since then, a search is on for the actor who can carry on the mantle. Many names are in the running. This includes Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, and so on.

When it comes to his work front, besides the MCU rumours, Daniel Craig is also making noise over his upcoming film, Glass Onion. It serves as a direct sequel to his 2019 movie Knives Out.

